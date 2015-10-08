BRIEF-Bovie Medical says receives 510K clearance for its J-Plasma Precise Flex handpiece
* Bovie medical receives 510k clearance for its j-plasma® precise flex handpiece
Oct 8 Domino's Pizza Inc :
* Q3 total revenue $484.7 million versus $446.6 million; Q3 earnings per share $0.67
* Qtrly domestic same store sales up 10.5 percent versus year-ago period; Qtrly international division same store sales growth of 7.7 percent
* Says revenue up 8.5 percent for q3 versus prior year period, driven by higher supply chain volumes and sales of equipment to stores
* During Q3, incurred incremental insurance expense relating to updated independent actuarial estimates for casualty insurance program
* Says during Q3, also faced continued pressure from foreign currency exchange rates
* Says company had global net store growth of 194 stores in the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bovie medical receives 510k clearance for its j-plasma® precise flex handpiece
* Axon Enterprise Inc - announced purchase of 1,200 axon body 2 cameras by alameda county sheriffs office (acso)