BRIEF-Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel in South Korea
Oct 15 NBCUniversal:
* Says NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises unveils Seeso, a new streaming comedy channel, set to debut in January 2016
* Says the ad-free subscription service from NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises offers original and library TV and film content for $3.99 a month
* Says Seeso will offer subscribers a stream of comedy programming updated with new content every day Further company coverage:
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock