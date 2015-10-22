Oct 22 Nasdaq Inc :

* Reports record third quarter 2015 non-GAAP results

* Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.88

* Q3 net revenue was $529 million, up 6 percent year-over-year

* Q3 GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.80

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $526.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On organic basis, excluding impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, revenues increased 9 percent

* Says co's "capital strategy will continue to evaluate all investment and capital return opportunities"

* Says subsidiary, the NASDAQ Private Market LLC, has acquired SecondMarket Solutions Inc

* Says SecondMarket will be integrated into NASDAQ private market

* Says entire SecondMarket team has joined NASDAQ Private Market as result of acquisition