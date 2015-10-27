PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 27 Grubhub Inc
* Q3 revenue $85.7 million, a 38 percent year-over-year increase
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 active diners were 6.43 million, up 41 percent year-over-year; Q3 gross food sales $554 million, up 31 percent year-over-year
* Sees Q4 2015 revenue of $98 million to $100 million; sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $23 million to $25 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $86.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $100.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sai Sachin R)
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alan Grujic intends to resign as interim chief financial officer effective Sunday, May 28