Nov 2 AIG

* Q3 after-tax operating income $0.52 per share; q3 net loss $0.18 per share on reported basis

* Book value per share, excluding AOCI and DTA, at end of q3 was $61.91, versus $62.22 at Q2 end

* Q3 property casualty combined ratio 102.7 percent versus 98.8 percent in Q2

* Q3 property casualty net premiums written $5.20 billion versus $5.51 billion last year

* Q3 operating results decreased due to lower income on hedge fund investments,lower income on assets marked to fair value through earnings

* Says further staff reductions are anticipated in 2016

* Says restructuring initiatives will focus on organizational simplification, operational efficiency, and business rationalization

* Says restructuring initiatives expected to generate pre-tax annualized savings of about $0.4 billion to $0.5 billion when fully implemented

* Says restructuring initiatives expected to result in pre-tax restructuring, other costs of about $0.5 billion

* Says pre-tax restructuring costs includes about $0.3 billion employee severance, one-time termination benefits

* Says Q3 results include about $274 million of pre-tax restructuring, other costs, with remainder expected to be recognized through 2017

* Says on November 2, 2015, AIG's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share

* Says "remain committed to achieving our three financial targets through 2017"

* To continue to proactively manage capital by using remaining $2.9 billion repurchase authorization to return capital to shareholders

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $14.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

