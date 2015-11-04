BRIEF-EXFO streamlines monitoring solutions portfolio
* EXFO Inc - staff reductions related to this product line and varied go-to-market adjustments will affect approximately 5pct of EXFO'S global workforce
Nov 4 XPO Logistics Inc :
* Q3 GAAP net loss per share $0.94
* Q3 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.15
* Q3 total gross revenue $2.36 billion versus 662.5 million year ago
* Says appoints Tony Brooks as President of less-than-truckload business
* Says issues full year 2016 target for adjusted EBITDA of at least $1.25 billion
* Says issues full year 2018 target for adjusted EBITDA of at least $1.7 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $2.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
