BRIEF-EXFO streamlines monitoring solutions portfolio
* EXFO Inc - staff reductions related to this product line and varied go-to-market adjustments will affect approximately 5pct of EXFO'S global workforce
Nov 4 FireEye Inc :
* Q3 revenue $165.6 million up 45 percent; Q3 GAAP net loss per share $0.88; Q3 non-GAAP net loss per share $0.37
* Q3 billings $210.6 million, up 28 percent
* Sees FY 2015 total billings of $780 million to $800 million; sees FY 2015 operating margin of negative 38 to negative 39 percent of revenue
* Sees FY 2015 net loss per share of $1.61 to $1.63; sees FY 2015 gross margin of 72 to 73 percent of revenue
* Sees positive cash flow from operations in FY 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* EXFO Inc - staff reductions related to this product line and varied go-to-market adjustments will affect approximately 5pct of EXFO'S global workforce
May 2 For nearly two months, American International Group Inc has planned to replace its chief executive but a successor has yet to be named, creating a void that has stoked investor concerns about the insurance company's future.