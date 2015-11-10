Nov 10 Kinross Gold Corp
* Q3 revenue $809.4 million, versus $945.7 million; Q3
reported loss per share $0.05; Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02
* Q3 production 680,679 gold equivalent ounces, compared
with 693,818 ounces in q3 2014
* Q3 all-in sustaining costs $941 per au eq. oz. Sold,
compared with $919 in q3 2014
* Says has reduced corporate headcount costs by 23% and is
closing its denver office
* Says headcount reduction is in addition to the departure
of 222 tasiast employees in september
* Says combined annual savings from the corporate and
tasiast reductions are expected to be approximately $30 million
* Says expects to be within updated 2015 guidance range for
production (2.5-2.6 million au eq. oz.)
* Says expects to be within itsupdated all-in sustaining
cost range of $975-$1,025 per au eq. Oz in 2015
* Says expects to end the year below its updated capital
expenditure guidance of $650 million
