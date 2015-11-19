Nov 19 GAP Inc :

* Q3 reported earnings per share $0.61

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* Says updated adjusted earnings per share guidance for FY 2015 to be in the range of $2.38 to $2.42

* Says at end of Q3, inventory dollars per store were down 4 percent on a year-over-year basis

* Says at end of Q4, expects inventory dollars per store to be about flat versus a decline of 6 percent last year

* Says for fiscal year 2015, the company continues to expect capital spending to be about $800 million

* Says expects its adjusted operating margin to be about 10.5 percent in fiscal year 2015

* Says with challenging q3 "behind us, we are sharply focused on holiday execution across all channels"

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $3.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $2.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S