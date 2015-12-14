BRIEF-Relm Wireless reports Q1 sales $7.4 million
* Q1 sales $7.4 million versus $12.1 million
Dec 14 Bind Therapeutics Inc :
* Bind therapeutics to advance BIND-014 squamous histology non-small cell lung cancer cohort to second stage of iNSITE 1 trial
* Says also announced KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) arm will not advance to the second stage
* Says decisions based on safety, efficacy data from planned interim analysis of iNSITE 1
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S