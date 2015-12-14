Dec 14 Bind Therapeutics Inc :

* Bind therapeutics to advance BIND-014 squamous histology non-small cell lung cancer cohort to second stage of iNSITE 1 trial

* Says also announced KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) arm will not advance to the second stage

* Says decisions based on safety, efficacy data from planned interim analysis of iNSITE 1