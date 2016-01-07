Jan 7 Ford Motor Co :
* Restates earnings for each year from 2011 to 2014 and
first nine month of 2015 due to pension reporting change
* Raises 2015 pretax profit outlook to a range of $10
billion to $11 billion, up $1.5 billion due to switch to
mark-to-market on pension plans
* Shows improved operating profit with pension reporting
change, particularly in North America and Europe
* Says it joins about 50 companies using U.S. GAAP
accounting to switch to mark-to-market for pension reporting
* Says change will make it easier to compare performance
with U.S., global competitors
* Says company pretax profit rises by $1.22 billion for
first nine months of 2015
* Says pretax profit rises by $1 billion for 2014, by $1.49
billion for 2013; by $981 million for 2012; by $606 million for
2011
* Global operating profit margin for first nine months 2015
rises to 7.1 percent from 5.9 percent
* Operating profit margin in North America first nine months
2015 rises to 10.9 percent from 9.9 percent
* Year 2015 profit margin in North America to be 1 percent
higher due to pension reporting change
