Jan 29 FCMB Group PLC :

* Reports profit after tax for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 of 1.87 billion naira versus 22.13 billion naira last year

* Reports net interest income for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 of 48.71 billion naira versus 72.63 billion naira