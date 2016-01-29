BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
Jan 29 FCMB Group PLC :
* Reports profit after tax for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 of 1.87 billion naira versus 22.13 billion naira last year
* Reports net interest income for period ended Sept. 30, 2015 of 48.71 billion naira versus 72.63 billion naira Source text: bit.ly/1SoYy5P Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: