Feb 24 Target Corp
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations
$2.31; Q4 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
$1.52; Q4 sales $21.63 billion versus $21.75 billion
* Q4 digital channel sales increased 34 percent
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share from continuing
operations and adjusted earnings per share of $5.20 to $5.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19; FY earnings per share
view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fourth quarter comparable sales increased 1.9 percent
* Sees Q1 2016 GAAP earnings per share from continuing
operations and adjusted earnings per share of $1.15 to $1.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $21.75
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: