BRIEF-India's Punjab & Sind Bank March-qtr profit falls about 92 pct
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
March 23 Alphabet Inc
* Google says to launch Android Pay in the UK in the next few months
* Google says Android Pay will support Mastercard and Visa credit and debit cards from UK's financial institutions Source - bit.ly/1U81vdx Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago
* Nine-month net profit EGP 8.6 million versus EGP 3.2 million year ago