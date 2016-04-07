BRIEF-Microsemi enters into credit agreement
* Microsemi - on May 17, entered into increase revolving joinder no. 1 to credit agreement related to increase in revolving commitments under existing agreement
April 7 REC Solar
* REC Solar and Sungevity partner to help businesses reduce energy costs
* Co to provide solar power, energy services for larger-scale commercial customers; Sungevity to small- and medium-sized commercial markets
* REC solar says Sungevity will join REC Solar's partner program and offer the REC Solar PPA to its customers (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results