* REC Solar and Sungevity partner to help businesses reduce energy costs

* Co to provide solar power, energy services for larger-scale commercial customers; Sungevity to small- and medium-sized commercial markets

* REC solar says Sungevity will join REC Solar's partner program and offer the REC Solar PPA to its customers