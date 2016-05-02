May 2 AIG :

* Book value per share excluding AOCI at quarter end $73.40 versus $72.97 at end of Q4

* Q1 property casualty combined ratio 96.9 percent versus 161.5 percent in Q4

* Q1 property casualty net premiums written $4.31 billion versus $5.05 billion last year

* "First quarter results were impacted by market volatility on investments"

* "While part of our current strategy is to streamline our business, we're still making targeted investments in our future" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: