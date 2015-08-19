BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says increased capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 mln
* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million
Aug 19 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals says investigational drug Resunab granted fast track status by FDA for the treatment of systemic sclerosis
* Corbus Pharmaceuticals says scheduled to begin enrollment and dosing in its phase 2 study of Resunab this quarter Source text for Eikon:
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct