Aug 19 Target Corp :

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.22

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations $1.21

* Q2 sales rose 2.8 percent to $17.4 billion

* Q2 comparable sales rose 2.4 percent

* Now expects full-year 2015 adjusted earnings per share of $4.60 to $4.75 versus prior guidance of $4.50 to $4.65

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.79 to $0.89

* Says Q2 reflects traffic growth, "strong" sales in its signature categories and "continued expense discipline"

* Says digital channel sales rose 30 percent in quarter, contributing 0.6 percentage points to comparable sales growth

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $17.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $4.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S