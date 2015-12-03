BRIEF-Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
Dec 3 (Reuters) -
* Ola, Didi, Lyft and GrabTaxi form global rideshare partnership
* Ola says companies to use each other's technology so international travelers can access local on-demand rides by using the same application used at home
* Ola says new partnership is an extension of partnership between Lyft and Didi Kuaidi, earlier in september
* Ola says joint partner products will start rolling out in q1 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.21 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct (Updates with late afternoon trading)