Sept 9 IDG Ventures India:

* IDG Ventures India says Ratan Tata joins advisory board as senior advisor

* Ratan Tata will be advising IDG Ventures India, portfolio entrepreneurs on overall business strategy and strengthening organizational leadership Source text: Bangalore, India, 09 September, 2015: India's leading technology venture capital firm IDG Ventures India announced that Mr. Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has joined their advisory board as a Senior Advisor. Speaking on this occasion, Sudhir Sethi, Founder & Chairman of IDG Ventures India Advisors said "Mr. Tata is an icon when it comes to business leadership in the new age India. His rich experience in building businesses and expanding globally from India is of immense value to our portfolio companies. We are indeed privileged and honoured today". Mr. Tata will be advising IDG Ventures India and portfolio entrepreneurs on its overall business strategy and strengthening the organizational leadership. (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)