US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Sept 9 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money grew 10.2 percent year on year in week to Sept 4 versus 9.1 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.5 Pct y-o-y in week to Sept 4 versus 11.2 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation up 113.5 billion rupees to 14.89 trln rupees in week to Sept 4 Source text: (bit.ly/1IY8Xg3) (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)