BRIEF-Adlabs Entertainment seeks members' nod for issue of securities to QIB
* Seeks members' nod for issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis worth up to 120 million rupees
Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India:
* INDIA CENTRAL BANK SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 6.74 PCT AT 6-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CBANK: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 6.71 PCT AT 6-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION * INDIA CBANK: ALLOTS 121.85 BLN RUPEES AT 6-DAY VARIABLE RATE REVERSE REPO AUCTION; GETS BIDS WORTH 121.85 BLN RUPEES
* Asian currencies rise on Emmanuel Macron's victory in French elections * Indian rupee is the top gainer on surging domestic equities * China's yuan is likely to appreciate in the next 2-3 months- analyst * South Korean won positive ahead of presidential elections on Tuesday (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 8 Asian currencies edged up on Monday as markets breathed a sigh of relief after centrist Emmanuel Macron was elected Frenc