Nov 13 * The Reserve Bank of India:

* Rbi says reserve money grew 12.1 percent year on year in week to November 6 versus 7.9 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.8 pct y-o-y in week to November 6 versus 8 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 257.8 billion rupees to 15.42 trln rupees in week to November 6

Source text: bit.ly/1WWcxiJ

(Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)