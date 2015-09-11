BRIEF-Brio Gold Q1 revenues from mining operations $59.5 mln
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million
Sept 11 STX Entertainment:
* STX Entertainment says Kathy Savitt will join the studio as President, Digital beginning in October
* STX Entertainment says Savitt currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Media at Yahoo Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million
HONG KONG, May 10 Asian stocks are set to start Wednesday trade on a tentative note with markets put on edge by U.S President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme.