Oct 29 Electronic Arts Inc

* Q2 GAAP total net revenue $815 million versus $990 million; q2 non-GAAP total net revenue $1.15 billion versus $1.22 billion

* Q2 loss per share $0.45; Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65

* Based on ongoing strength of business and reception of Star Wars Battlefront, raising full-year outlook

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP net revenue about $4.4 billion; sees fy 2016 non-GAAP net revenue about $4.5 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share about $2.32; sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $3.00

* Sees Q3 gaap net revenue about $1.08 billion; sees Q3 non-gaap net revenue about $1.78 billion

* Sees Q3 gaap loss per share about $0.17; sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $1.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.96, revenue view $4.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S