BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Nov 3 Al Ahli Holding Group :
* Plans to build Fox-branded theme park and resort in Dubai in licensing deal with Twentieth Century Fox consumer products
* Deal allows for a roll-out of up to three additional fox-branded resorts in territories outside Dubai
* 20th Century Fox world Dubai expected to open in 2018 Further company coverage:
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]