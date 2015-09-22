BRIEF-E.I.D-Parry (India) says Parry Nutraceuticals' microalgae facility gets U.S. FDA nod
* Says Parry Nutraceuticals Indian microalgae facility receives U.S. FDA approval; ramps up new product development
Sept 22 Reserve Bank Of India
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2024 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.43 billion rupees for 2030 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2033 bonds
* India cbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2045 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1FcwKho Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.