Feb 1 Feb 1 Mattel Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63; Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 including items; Q4 net sales of $2 billion versus. $1.99 billion

* Q4 worldwide gross sales for Mattel girls & boys brands were $1.14 billion, up 1 percent in constant currency

* Q4 worldwide gross sales for the Barbie brand were $327.6 million, up 8 percent in constant currency

* Q4 worldwide gross sales for Fisher-Price brands were $626.2 million, up 13 percent in constant currency

* Q4 gross sales for American girl brands were $271.8 million, down 14 percent in constant currency

* Q4 worldwide gross sales for Wheels category were $271.8 million, up 26 percent in constant currency

* Inventories as of Dec 31, 2015 was $587.5 million versus. $870.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2015

* Source text for Eikon:

* Further company coverage: