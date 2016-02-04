Feb 4 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0039 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0097 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0247 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0267 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1R4Ng72) (Bengaluru newsroom)