Trump turmoil drags European shares into worst day in 8 months
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 4 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0039 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0097 rupee per 100 rupees for 2026 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0247 rupee per 100 rupees for 2034 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0267 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: (bit.ly/1R4Ng72) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)