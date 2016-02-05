Feb 5 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI accepts 58 bids for 29.94 billion rupees out of 155 bids for 105.63 billion rupees received at 2023 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 31.27 percent on 18 bids at 2023 bond auction

* RBI accepts 59 bids for 79.94 billion rupees out of 214 bids for 218.35 billion rupees received at 2026 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 97.56 percent on 17 bids at 2026 bond auction

* RBI accepts 4 bids for 9.89 billion rupees out of 100 bids for 50.38 billion rupees received at 2034 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 64.91 percent on 2 bids at 2034 bond auction

* RBI accepts 1 bid for 19.94 billion rupees out of 128 bids for 56.51 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 99.68 percent on 1 bid at 2044 bond auction Source text: (bit.ly/23NdMqH) (Bengaluru newsroom)