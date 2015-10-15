BRIEF-Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel in South Korea
* Novelis enters joint venture with Kobe Steel In South Korea
Oct 15 General Motors Co :
* GM sold 7.2 million vehicles in the first nine months of 2015
* General Motors says Q3 global sales were 2.3 million, down 3.1 percent
* General Motors says North American truck sales up 16 percent this year through September
* General Motors says Q3 China sales down 4.2 percent; up 1.6 percent this year through September
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock