Oct 15 General Motors Co :

* GM sold 7.2 million vehicles in the first nine months of 2015

* General Motors says Q3 global sales were 2.3 million, down 3.1 percent

* General Motors says North American truck sales up 16 percent this year through September

* General Motors says Q3 China sales down 4.2 percent; up 1.6 percent this year through September

Source text (bit.ly/1QwGCDr)

Further company coverage: