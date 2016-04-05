April 5 Starbucks Corp :

* Starbucks says next roastery location will be in New York City, at 61 Ninth Avenue, scheduled to open in 2018

* Starbucks says completion of roastery expected by end of 2017; 61 Ninth Avenue will be about 170,000 square feet and rise nine stories upon completion Source text (bit.ly/1UTPmti) Further company coverage: