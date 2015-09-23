Sept 23 Reserve Bank Of India

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0014 rupee per 100 rupees for 2024 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0019 rupee per 100 rupees for 2030 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0054 rupee per 100 rupees for 2033 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0054 rupee per 100 rupees for 2045 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1KuleNf

