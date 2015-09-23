Sept 23 Reserve Bank Of India

* RBI says reserve money grew 12.3 percent year on year in week to Sept. 18 versus 9.6 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.5 pct Y-O-Y in week to Sept. 18 versus 10.6 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 5.5 billion rupees to 14.99 trln rupees in week to Sept. 18 Source text: bit.ly/1KuFOgK

