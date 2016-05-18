May 18 Target Corp :

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.29; Q1 earnings per share $1.05; Q1 sales $16.2 billion, down 5.4 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.19, revenue view $16.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 comparable sales up 1.2 percent; Q1 comparable digital channel sales up 23 percent

* While company's view of Q2 results has been tempered by slowdown in consumer trends, company believes FY adjusted EPS within prior guidance is achievable

* Sees Q2 comparable sales of flat to down 2 percent; sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.00-$1.20

* Q2 GAAP EPS from continuing operations will include about $0.17 of expense related to early debt retirement losses

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: