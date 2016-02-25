BRIEF-Arconic and David Hess enters letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement
* On May 17, co and David Hess entered letter agreement governing terms of compensation arrangement for Hess in his role as interim CEO
Feb 25 Digitalglobe Inc
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13; Q4 revenue down 2.2 percent to $181.7 million
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in a range of $330 million to $355 million
* Sees 2016 revenue $670 million to $700 million; sees 2016 capital expenditures of about $125 million
* Netsol -during preparation of form 10-q for nine months ended march 31, 2017, misstatements were identified in previous financial statements