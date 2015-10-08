Oct 8 Reserve Bank Of India

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0017 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0030 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0027 rupee per 100 rupees for new GS maturing Dec. 19, 2034

* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0046 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1VFKJDR Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)