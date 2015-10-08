BRIEF-STI India March-qtr loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 32.9 million rupees versus loss 168.4 million rupees year ago
Oct 8 Reserve Bank Of India
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0017 rupee per 100 rupees for 2023 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0030 rupee per 100 rupees for 2025 bonds
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0027 rupee per 100 rupees for new GS maturing Dec. 19, 2034
* India cenbank sets underwriting commission of 0.0046 rupee per 100 rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1VFKJDR Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 32.9 million rupees versus loss 168.4 million rupees year ago
* Says Bombay HC issued directions for admission of petitions for winding-up of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: