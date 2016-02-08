BRIEF-India's Gokul Agro Resources March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 88.5 million rupees versus 77.3 million rupees year ago
Feb 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* India government surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was 554.95 billion rupees as on Feb 5 - cenbank Source text: (bit.ly/1XcHfpi) (Bengaluru newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 18 Apple Inc has begun assembling its low-priced iPhone SE at its contract manufacturer's plant in the technology hub of Bengaluru in southern India, the company said in a statement.