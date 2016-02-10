India soybean, soyoil futures rise tracking overseas cues
NEW DELHI, May 19 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Friday, tracking strong performance of related oils overseas.
Feb 10 Reserve Bank of India:
* India government surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was 1.15 trln rupees as on Feb 9 - cenbank Source text: (bit.ly/20Uypid) (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 19 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Friday, tracking strong performance of related oils overseas.
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities convertible into equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZGsSh) Further company coverage: