MEDIA-DA Capital, SSG Capital Management eye stake in four Amtek Group entities - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Oct 28 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India govt. surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was 762.60 bln rupees as on Oct 27- cenbank
Source text: bit.ly/1PPWlAg (Bengaluru newsroom)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Dollar holds gains made after Fed downplayed slower 1Q growth