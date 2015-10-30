Oct 30 Reserve Bank Of India

* RBI accepts 47 bids for 19.95 billion rupees out of 87 bids for 46.40 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 34.91 percent on 7 bids at 2024 bond auction

* RBI accepts 65 bids for 69.88 billion rupees out of 165 bids for 167.54 billion rupees received at 2025 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 43.42 percent on 14 bids at 2025 bond auction

* RBI accepts 5 bids for 29.93 billion rupees out of 121 bids for 102.81 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 94.26 percent on 2 bids at 2033 bond auction

* RBI accepts 47 bids for 29.95 billion rupees out of 144 bids for 97.71 billion rupees received at 2045 bond sale

* RBI says partial allotment of 79.39 percent on 4 bids at 2045 bond auction