GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed as momentum slows, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan slips from 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
Oct 30 Reserve Bank Of India
* RBI accepts 47 bids for 19.95 billion rupees out of 87 bids for 46.40 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 34.91 percent on 7 bids at 2024 bond auction
* RBI accepts 65 bids for 69.88 billion rupees out of 165 bids for 167.54 billion rupees received at 2025 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 43.42 percent on 14 bids at 2025 bond auction
* RBI accepts 5 bids for 29.93 billion rupees out of 121 bids for 102.81 billion rupees received at 2033 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 94.26 percent on 2 bids at 2033 bond auction
* RBI accepts 47 bids for 29.95 billion rupees out of 144 bids for 97.71 billion rupees received at 2045 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 79.39 percent on 4 bids at 2045 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/1NEAp82 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarnav Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac