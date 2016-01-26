Jan 26 AIG
* Says executing strategy of "leaner, more profitable and
focused" insurer
* Returning at least $25 billion of capital to shareholders
over next two years
* Executing IPO of up to 19.9% of United Guaranty
Corporation as first step towards a full separation
* Streamlining the business through divestitures and exits,
including sale of AIG Advisor Group
* Will create a new "legacy" portfolio to hold non-strategic
assets and has appointed Charlie Shamieh as Legacy CEO
* Targeting about 9% consolidated roe by 2017, over 10% roe
in the operating portfolio
* Board approved a number of organizational changes,
including the creation of nine "modular" business units
* Reducing $1.6 billion in expenses within two years;
improving commercial P&C accident year loss ratio by six points
by 2017
* Board's actions reflect "full support" for plans that
Peter Hancock and management team have put forward
* "Believes that a full breakup in the near term would
detract from, not enhance, shareholder value"
