BRIEF-Nordicom says Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman and is now CEO
* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO
Jan 26 Apple :
* Q1 earnings per share $3.28; Q1 revenue $75.87 billion versus $74.6 billion last year; Q1 non-GAAP constant currency revenue $80.8 billion, up 8 percent
* Q1 gross margin was 40.1 percent compared to 39.9 percent in the year-ago quarter
* International sales accounted for 66 percent of the quarter's revenue
* Sees Q2 revenue between $50 billion and $53 billion; sees Q2 gross margin between 39 percent and 39.5 percent
* Sees Q2 operating expenses between $6 billion and $6.1 billion
* Says have now completed $153 billion of $200 billion capital return program
* Q1 Greater China revenue $18.37 billion versus $16.14 billion last year
* Q1 iPhone sales 74.78 million units versus 74.47 million units last year
* Q1 iPad sales 16.12 million units versus 21.42 million units last year
* Q1 Mac sales 5.31 million units versus 5.52 million units last year; Q1 Mac revenue $6.75 billion versus $6.94 billion last year
* Q1 Services revenue $6.06 billion versus $4.8 billion last year; Q1 Other Products revenue $4.35 billion versus $2.69 billion last year
* 1 billion iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch, Apple TV, and Apple Watch devices have been engaged with Apple services within past 90 days
* Apple's Tim Cook - "Growth of our services business accelerated during the quarter"
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.23, revenue view $76.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $55.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, making a play for the higher end of the smartphone market and challenging Apple's Siri feature on its own devices.