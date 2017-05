Jan 28 Ford Motor

* Q4 net income $1.87 billion or $0.47 per share; Q4 earnings per share excluding items $0.58

* Q4 revenue $40.3 billion, up $4.4 billion from a year earlier

* Q4 pre-tax profit $2.61 billion, up 96 percent from a year earlier

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $36.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S