Jan 28 Ford Motor

* Q4 automotive revenue $37.9 billion versus $33.8 billion a year earlier

* Q4 North American operating margin 8.2 percent versus 7.7 percent a year earlier

* To give U.S. UAW hourly workers profit-sharing bonus of $9,300, from $6,900 a year ago

* 2015 global operating profit margin 6.1 percent versus 3.4 percent a year earlier