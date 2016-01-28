BRIEF-Medtronic Resolute Onyx 2.0 mm clinical study meets primary endpoint
* Medtronic resolute onyx(tm) 2.0 mm clinical study meets primary endpoint in extra-small vessels at one-year
Jan 28 Ford Motor
* Q4 automotive revenue $37.9 billion versus $33.8 billion a year earlier
* Q4 North American operating margin 8.2 percent versus 7.7 percent a year earlier
* To give U.S. UAW hourly workers profit-sharing bonus of $9,300, from $6,900 a year ago
* 2015 global operating profit margin 6.1 percent versus 3.4 percent a year earlier
* Fortuna provides exploration update for the caylloma mine, peru