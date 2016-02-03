Feb 3 GM :
* Q4 earnings per share excluding items $1.39; Q4 net
earnings per share $3.92; Q4 revenue $39.6 billion, unchanged
from year ago
* Q4 net income includes $3.9 billion valuation allowance
linked to taxes in Europe
* Q4 net earnings per share includes $2.53 benefit linked to
Europe valuation allowance
* Q4 EBIT-adjusted margins 7.0 percent versus 6.1 percent
year ago; Q4 EBIT-adjusted N. America margins 10 percent versus
8.7 percent year ago
* Affirms 2016 outlook
* U.S. union full-time worker profit sharing $11,000, about
49,600 eligible workers
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $39.03
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $5.46, revenue view
$153.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text - bit.ly/1SFSKF5
