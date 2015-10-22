Oct 22 Raytheon Co :

* Q3 net sales $5.8 billion versus $5.5 billion last year

* Q3 earnings per share from continuing operations $1.47

* Q3 bookings $5.32 billion versus $5.88 billion last year

* Backlog at end of Q3, 2015 was $33.57 billion versus $33.25 billion at end of Q3, 2014

* Says updated financial outlook for 2015 for higher sales and to reflect actuarial updates to its pension plans

* Sees 2015 net sales $23 billion to $23.3 billion, compared with previous outlook of $22.7 billion to $23.2 billion

* Sees 2015 earnings per share from continuing operations of $6.47 to $6.62

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $5.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 earnings per share view $6.66, revenue view $23.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S