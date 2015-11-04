BRIEF-Capital First to consider raising funds
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Reserve Bank Of India
* India cenbank says Nov 3 refinance 20.69 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/1Pl4b3n Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Gets members' nod for stoppage of 2 plants at Rasyani unit, disposal of 7 plants and closure of Rasayani unit operations Source text - (http://bit.ly/2p1ouJC) Further company coverage: