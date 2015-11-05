US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Nov 5 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.80 trln rupees on Oct 31
* RBI: average daily cash reserve requirement 3.68 trln rupees for two weeks ending Nov 13 Source text: bit.ly/1GMBzPe (Bengaluru newsroom)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)