UPDATE 1-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Plans to open 4 U.S. tech centres, starting with Indiana in Aug (Adds background and context, details on plans)
Nov 6 Reserve Bank Of India
* India cbank says Nov 5 refinance 20.69 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/1GO3Dlm Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Plans to open 4 U.S. tech centres, starting with Indiana in Aug (Adds background and context, details on plans)
May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 1 and April 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------